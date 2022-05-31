10-year-old boy arrested for threatening to carry out a mass shooting in US

The 10-year-old boy was handcuffed and walked into a police vehicle on Saturday evening. (screengrab from video shared by Lee County Sheriff's office)

A Class 5 student of Florida has been arrested after he sent a text message threatening to carry out a mass shooting, the police said.

The 10-year-old boy is a student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral. He was handcuffed and walked into a police vehicle on Saturday evening.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount.”

The sheriff also tweeted, "Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences."

This comes at a time when -- apart from the shooting at an elementary school in Uvaldeat where 19 students were killed -- at least 14 mass shootings have taken place across the United States since Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

At least eight people have been killed and 55 injured in the mass shootings over the holiday weekend, the report stated citing information from Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization, and local news sources.

Since the Uvalde shooting last Tuesday, at least 11 people have been killed and 67 injured in mass shootings putting pressure on the US government to ensure mass shootings do not happen again.