English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Chinese company's unusual instruction to job applicants: wear costume mask for interview

    The interview scenes inside the office of Chengdu Ant Logistics, in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province, has been captured in a video that is viral on Chinse internet. Users praised the company for its unusual instructions to job aspirants.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
    A woman said the Chinese company asked job aspirants to come with a blank mask and draw whatever they wished on it. (Representational image)

    A woman said the Chinese company asked job aspirants to come with a blank mask and draw whatever they wished on it. (Representational image)

    A company in China is being discussed widely on Chinese internet for the way it conducted its recruitment process. The logistics company asked job aspirants to appear for the interview wearing full face masks. A video showed applicants as well as the interviewer wearing masks that covered their faces.

    The strange instruction of a mask was reportedly given in order to avoid discrimination over appearance while selecting candidates during the company’s biannual recruitment fair. The masks, the company believes, would else ease the stress and anxiety among candidates.

    The interview scenes inside the office of Chengdu Ant Logistics, in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province, has been captured in a widely-shared video. The clip, according to South China Morning Post, shows interviewees with their faces behind masks listening to the interviewer who too is wearing a full face mask.

    “It could benefit people with a social phobia,” South China Morning Post quoted the woman who filmed the video as saying.