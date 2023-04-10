China jails man who scared 1,100 chickens to death: report

The 1,100 dead chicken were worth 13,840 yuan, according to the authorities. (Representational image)

A man in China was sentenced to six months in jail for causing the death of 1,100 chickens following a dispute with his neighbours.

The resident of southern China’s Hunan province sneaked into his neighbour’s chicken farm at night and used a flashlight on the birds to scare them, China Daily reported. The flock of chickens, scared at the sharp lights falling on them, crowed into a corner, following which a stampede was caused. 460 chickens were reportedly trampled to death.

After he was caught, the man, who was identified with just his surname Gu, was made to pay 3,000 yuan ($436) to his neighbour in compensation. Furious at being asked to shell out the money, Gu carried out the same act on his neighbour’s farm for a second time, following which 640 chickens were scared to death, the Chinese newspaper reported.

The 1,100 dead chickens were worth 13,840 yuan, according to the authorities.

Gu’s fallout with his neighbour began in April last year when he chopped the latter’s trees without informing him. Gu got angry when he saw that the neighbour’s wife had got the trees towed.

Following the case, a court in Hunan sentenced him to six months of imprisonment with one year of probation for intentionally caused property loss to his neighbour.