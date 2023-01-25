English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ChatGPT (barely) passes all 3 parts of US Medical Licensing Examinations

    The USMLE is a standardized test that assesses the knowledge and skills of medical students and graduates, and is required for licensure to practice medicine in the United States.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST
    ChatGPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big news in the world of technology.

    ChatGPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big news in the world of technology.

    In a research experiment, ChatGPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI, has passed all three parts of the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), although just barely.

    The USMLE is a standardized test that assesses the knowledge and skills of medical students and graduates, and is required for licensure to practice medicine in the United States. The test is divided into three parts: Part 1, Part 2 Clinical Knowledge, and Part 2 Clinical Skills.

    Second-year medical students usually spend hundreds of hours preparing for Part 1, while Part 3 usually is taken by medical school graduates.

    Ansible Health, a Silicon Valley startup focused on treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), had been researching various AI and machine learning tools to improve its care when they decided to test ChatGPT, the newest AI phenomenon.