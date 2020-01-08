CES 2020: AMD launches Ryzen 4000 mobile processors in bid to challenge Intel's laptop domination

Though Intel has been losing ground to AMD on the desktop front, Team Blue’s domination in mobile computing continues to go unchallenged.

AMD, however, is attempting to change that at CES 2020. AMD President and CEO Dr Lisa Su delivered a press conference unveiling several new products, in particular, the new Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors.

The Ryzen 4000 series marks the first time TSMC 7nm fabrication process is used in the mobile computing space. According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 4800U surpasses Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 when it comes to gaming.

Ryzen 4000 series offers a ton of options both at 15W and 45W. The new Ryzen series offers some impressive frequencies, core counts and superior design. Apart from the Ryzen 4000 series, AMD announced new Athlon 3000 mobile processors with integrated Radeon Graphics.

AMD also debuted desktop and mobile graphics cards based on the company’s RDNA architecture and 7nm process technology. The Radeon RX 5600 XT is engineered for 1080p gaming and features 36 compute units and 6GB of DDR6 VRAM.

The card will launch on January 21 and start at $279 (Approx. Rs 20,000). AMD also announced the RX 5600 graphics card for pre-configured desktop PCs.