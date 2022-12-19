Binance's Changpeng Zhao suggests these 2 'easy-to-read' books on cybersecurity

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao suggested the names of two books that people interested in knowing about the basics of cybersecurity must read.

The first, The Lazarus Heist by Geoff White, gives an insight into North Korea's dangerous cyber-criminals, the Lazarus Group, who hacked Hollywood and the world.



Two easy-to-read books on cybersecurity. If you hold crypto, you need to know the basics of security.

— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 18, 2022

The second book Zhao suggested is The Hacker and the State by Ben Buchanan. It explores the geopolitical competition of the digital age and traces the conflict of wills and interests among modern nations. In it, Buchanan reveals little-known details of how China, Russia, North Korea, Britain, and the United States hack one another in a struggle for dominance.

In another tweet, Changpeng Zhao also suggested the best read between the two options. "If you only want to read one of these, then The Hacker State is a better choice," he said.

On a different note, the Binance boss again put out a hiring call. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has stated that the company is targeting to make itself an 8,000-strong team by the end of the year.



I know it's a Sunday. But we are still hiring. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 18, 2022

Zhao also marked an older tweet from June 15 which stated, "It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did." It was a hiring call for 2,000 positions.