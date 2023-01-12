Billionaire Larry Ellison pulled over for speeding on his own Hawaiian island: report

Larry Ellison is the co-founder of Oracle.

Billionaire Larry Ellison owns an island in Hawaii. 98 per cent of the island of Lanai is his property. And yet when he was speeding, he reportedly could not get out of it triggering praise for the honest policeman doing his job well, locals channels say.

Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation and the sixth wealthiest person on the planet with a net worth of $108.3 billion, admitted that he was speeding and he ran a stop sign in his orange Corvette last October.

Bodycam footage of the interaction has been released to news channels where the officer who pulled him over is heard telling Ellison, “The reason I stopped you is you ran through the stop sign and you were kind of speeding there.”

“If I was, I’m sorry,” responded Ellison.

The tech mogul apologized and told the cop that he was trying to get home for dinner with his kids. “But there’s no excuse,” Ellison said. “There’s no good excuse.”

Then, when the officer from the Maui police department asked to check his license and registration, Ellison, after a brief search admitted he didn’t have them on him.

The officer reportedly issued Ellison a citation.

Ellison had purchased some 98 per cent of Lanai’s properties for $300 million more than a decade ago.

Locals lawmakers praised the officer for doing his job and enforcing the law despite Ellison practically being his landlord.

“Some communities, as we all know, have let the elites just run wild,” Gabe Johnson, a Maui city council member who represents Lanai, told Hawaii News Now.

“To have one of our own police officers actually treat him like an equal just as everyone should be treated equally under the eyes of the law — I’m proud to say, ‘Nice job, MPD,'” he said.