Bill Gates shares throwback video to celebrate Windows turning 28. Watch

A still from the 1995 video shared by Bill Gates.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently celebrated Windows operating system turning 28 with a throwback video on X. in which the billionaire was seen dancing with Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, during the Windows 95 launch party nearly three decades ago.

"Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday, Windows," Gates wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday, @Windows. pic.twitter.com/CUqLN2fqlW

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 24, 2023

Responding to Gates's tweet, the official account of Windows wrote, "Newest dance trend unlocked. Here's to 28 years!"

The Windows 95 launch was a celebrated affair. In 1995, it introduced several revolutionary features that formed the building blocks of modern operating systems.

The launch event itself had a star-studded guest list including prominent artistes and actors.

The release of Microsoft’s much-anticipated new operating system was also marked by midnight store launches and lines of customers worldwide.

The iconic system, which came on CDs and had a startup sound composed by Brian Eno, introduced the Start button and task bar, recycle bin and desktop shortcuts, Windows stated on its website. It also added support for longer file names and a new “plug and play” capability for installing hardware. Windows 95 sold 7 million copies in its first five weeks, becoming the world’s most popular operating system.

In November that year, Bill Gates’s first book The Road Ahead detailed the CEO’s vision of a personal computing revolution and information superhighway that would profoundly impact lives and industries. Proceeds from the bestselling book, which predicted future applications such as online shopping and computerized wallets, were donated to a foundation promoting technology in education.

Read more: Bengaluru vendor who sold tender coconut to Bill Gates has 1 regret. Couldn't get a...