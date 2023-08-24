Bengaluru vendor who sold tender coconut to Bill Gates has 1 regret. Couldn't get a...

Hari Babu offers a tender coconut to Bill Gates In Bengaluru. (Image credit: @BMGFIndia/X)

Hari Babu, 40, has been selling tender coconuts near Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru for 22 years. He was ready for a usual business day on March 5, when he noticed some commotion at a camp not so far from his spot. When Babu asked around, he found out that Bill Gates was right around the corner!

Babu had read about Gates in the newspapers and knew that he was one of the richest people in the world and the head of a software company. But he had never imagined that he would ever come face-to-face with him and sell him a tender coconut -- a feat that he would proudly tell all his friends. But, he had one regret -- he couldn't get a photo clicked with the Microsoft co-founder.

Bill Gates was on his visit to an awareness camp organised by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) near Ulsoor Lake when the incident happened, the Times of India reported.



The India Post Payments Bank (@IPPBOnline) has enabled rural communities, especially women, with financial services. To learn about how IPPB is creating impact till the last mile, @BillGates interacted with their agents & the beneficiaries of these services. pic.twitter.com/MoVdh1Mivp

— Gates Foundation India (@BMGFIndia) March 5, 2023

"I think I will never be prepared for such a day. Such an affluent person, who probably doesn't even have time to meet important people, walked up to my stall for a drink. It was like a dream-come-true moment for me. For a moment, I felt whatever I did had a purpose," he told the publication.

While Gates was at the camp, the staff from the postal department payment system decided to make a test purchase from a coconut vendor nearby and Babu was right there on the spot. One of the staffers paid him Rs 50 for the coconut and Gates said "Thank you", Babu responded with an excited "You are welcome!", the Times of India reported.

