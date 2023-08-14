Bengaluru techie loses suitcase with laptop, Apple watch on British Airways flight: Report

Anupam Jain contacted British Airways for help who told him that a probe was on. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru techie lost several valuables that included a laptop, an Apple watch, airpods, a child's backpack and a Kindle while traveling back home in a British Airways flight from Chicago via London, a Times of India report said.

40-year-old Anupam Jain realised that one of his bags had gone missing after landing at the Bengaluru airport and when he reached home, he found that one of his suitcases had been unlocked.

He landed in Bengaluru on July 28 on a British Airways flight BA 119 from London and said that the suitcase, which he had bought for his daughter, was missing.

"Upon reaching the Bengaluru airport, I realised one of my three checked-in suitcases was missing. While I was busy lodging a complaint with the British Airways ground staff, I didn’t check the other suitcases. After reaching home, I was shocked to realise that my blue and black suitcase had been unlocked," Jain said.

"A Columbia backpack I had bought for my daughter was also not there. I think someone opened my suitcase, possibly during transit at Heathrow, put all the gadgets in the backpack and took it away after zipping up the bag," he added.

Jain contacted British Airways for help who told him that a probe was on. He had received no communication about the missing bag from the airline until Saturday evening.

"They kept passing the buck and I didn’t receive a positive answer," Jain said.

