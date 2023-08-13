'Over in 10 minutes': Bengaluru flyer forgets bag with wallet, keys at airport toilet. Then...

The incident had taken place past midnight at Bengaluru airport. (File photo)

A Bengaluru flyer had just walked out of the airport when she realised that she had left her handbag with her wallet, keys, and other important documents in the toilet. Since passengers are not permitted to enter the building once they've stepped out, she couldn't rush back in to try and retrieve it. But then, help arrived.

Meghna Girish, mother of Major Akshay Girish, the Army officer who died on duty in the Nagrota terror attack, recollected the incident recently on Twitter.

"It was past midnight when I tiredly walked out of the airport terminal... forgetting my handbag with house keys, wallet and all else in the washroom inside!" she wrote.

But a CISF officer came to her aid and assured her that she would get her bag back. "Ek pin bhi yahan gum nahin hoga (Not even a pin gets lost here)," Girish wrote quoting the officer. "While I had to wait outside, he got the Vistara ground staff to retrieve it, made sure my ID cards in the bag matched the boarding card on my phone.... and grateful me sheepishly thanked them heaved a sigh of relief and took a cab home."

The entire ordeal was over in 10 minutes.



"All stress was over in 10 minutes! Doubtful of such efficiency, calm confidence and smiling effort as our airport staff anywhere in the world," Girish added.

Several Twitter users found the incident heartwarming.

"CAPFs are a very hardworking force, ma'am; working conditions are no easier than in the armed forces, and they deserve all the respect too. A small amount of appreciation for hard-working individuals can make a great difference," commented Ghatak (@ghatakoperator). Another user Jo Chopra McGowan @JoChopra) wrote, "I had the same experience on Monday night. More drama and less support from IndiGo6E, but absolutely that same calm reassurance from the lovely CISF officer at the exit gate. And like yours, my guy was 100 percent correct. Got my bag back with all in place."

Read more: Bengaluru airport's shuttle bus hits pillar, 10 people injured