Bengaluru's IT hubs waterlogged after city lashed by heavy rain. Videos

Bengaluru is getting first Monsoon showers of the season. (Image: @ChristinMP_/Twitter)

Heavy rain has lashed Bengaluru on Monday evening, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams at many parts of the city, especially the IT belt. The downpour has resulted in severe flooding, shining a spotlight on the deteriorating infrastructure in the capital city of Karnataka. Streets have transformed into rivers, causing chaos and inconvenience for residents and commuters.

One of the areas severely affected by the incessant rain is Varthur, located in the eastern periphery of Bengaluru. Part of the renowned Whitefield township, Varthur recorded a staggering 60 mm of rainfall. As a result, numerous stormwater drains overflowed, leading to the inundation of nearby areas.

People took to social media to share visuals of the flooded streets, with cars and two-wheelers struggling to navigate their way through the deluge.

The Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli, and Varthur lakes also overflowed, exacerbating the situation. The Outer Ring Road, a major artery connecting the city to the tech parks on its outskirts, was significantly impacted by the flooding.

The city's civic body has undertaken the upgradation of 195 km of stormwater drains in an attempt to mitigate future flooding. Out of the total 859.9 km of drains, 491 km have already been upgraded.

The recent bout of heavy rainfall has affected various parts of East Bengaluru. Marathahalli, Varthur, and main roads in several other areas populated by IT companies bore the brunt of the rain.

Even the upscale Whitefield township, known for its luxury villas and IT companies, recorded 60 mm of rainfall. The same areas experienced similar flooding last year, resulting in significant damage to houses and villas, as well as financial losses for IT companies.

With further rainfall predicted in the coming days, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to conduct inspection rounds in the city.

The city is also being affected by Cyclone 'Biparjoy' over the Arabian Sea. The cyclone is expected to bring moderate to heavy downpours over the next 4-5 days.

Responding to the waterlogged HAL-Marathahalli underpass, the Bengaluru Police tweeted that two cars were stuck, but fortunately, no harm to anyone was reported. Efforts are underway by the ACP Traffic Whitefield, Inspector of JB Nagar Traffic Station, and Inspector of Old Airport Traffic Station to remove the cars and alleviate the situation.