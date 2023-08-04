Bengaluru man bites off wife’s finger, eats it in fit of rage, arrested

A Bengaluru man has been arrested for biting off his wife's finger during a domestic dispute (Representational Image)

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a man for biting off his wife’s finger and eating it during a domestic row. The accused has been identified as one Vijay Kumar, a private firm employee who married a woman named Pushpa 23 years ago. Kumar would reportedly abuse his wife physically and verbally, because of which Pushpa left him and went back to her parents. The couple had a son together.

“Since their marriage, the accused used to torture his wife physically and mentally. Unable to take in the torture, the woman moved out of their house with their son and started living separately,” a police officer said, according to Hindustan Times.

On July 28, Kumar went to his in-laws’ house and asked Pushpa to return. When she refused, he flew into a fit of rage and assaulted her. During the fight, he bit off one of the fingers of her left hand and chewed it up, according to The New Indian Express.

He also threatened his wife, saying he would kill her and eat her the same way he ate the finger.

Pushpa’s family members rushed to help her after she screamed in pain. She was moved to a hospital where she received treatment. Meanwhile, Kumar fled the scene fearing consequences.

Pushpa filed a complaint against her husband at Konanakunte police station. Police registered a case against the accused under charges of domestic violence, assault and criminal intimidation, and he was soon tracked down and arrested.