Bengaluru delivery agent dies in hit-and-run, dragged by car for 100 metres: report

The incident took place in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. (Representational image)

A delivery agent died in Bengaluru on Sunday night after he was dragged on the road for 100 metres by a car that hit his two-wheeler, news agency IANS reported. The driver of the car was allegedly drunk and hit the delivery agent’s bike from behind, continued driving without stopping. The incident took place near the Rajarajeshwari Nagar metro station in west Bengaluru.

The victim, identified as Prasanna Kumar, worked as a delivery agent for a food delivery app. He was originally from Mysore district.

Three women and another man were with the male driver in the car, IANS reported. The driver was returning after a party and were dropping one of his friends home. The car was reportedly chased by passers-by who managed to catch the driver. He was subsequently handed over to the police. A mob smashed the windows of the car.

The three women and another man in the car escaped.

In a similar incident from Noida, near Delhi, a Swiggy delivery agent died after he was dragged for 500 metres by a car that hit his two-wheeler in January this year.