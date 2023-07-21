English
    Bengaluru bus driver issued challan for taking wrong U-turn. Viral photo

    A handle named 'FixBangalorePls' tweeted and shared a video in which the bus could be seen taking a wrong U-turn.

    July 21, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
    Bus driver

    Bengaluru bus driver holding the challan issued for taking the wrong route. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@mahadevapuratrf).

    A photo of a Bengaluru school bus driver issued a challan for taking an incorrect turn has gone viral after the photo showed him holding the challan in a strange way.

    A handle named "FixBangalorePls" tweeted and shared a video in which the bus could be seen taking a wrong U-turn.

    "Your school bus full of students is driving down wrong way under Garudacharpalya metro station from Brigade Metropolis. Bus number KA53AA6189 . @blrcitytraffic please impose severe fine, being school bus and endangering life of so many kids is not done," they wrote.


    "This is today, despite the complain, the same bus. what action is taken?," the caption in the video read.



    The local police later tweeted that the bus driver had been issued a challan, but photo posted on Twitter left many surprised.
    The photo with the bus driver holding the challan and the police officer next to him shared on Twitter led to many asking if he had been given an award for what he had done.

    "Great job, @blrcitytraffic. By looking at the driver’s expression, he be like, "I was expecting a bigger award", " one user wrote.

    "Ha Ha. It's more like handing over the key at the time of first sale of a new model vehicle," another user wrote.

    "Looks more like the driver accepting the reward," a third user wrote.

    "Looks like Amitabh Bachchan giving a rewarding cheque to winner," a fourth user wrote.

