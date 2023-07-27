Bengaluru bus conductor beats passenger for not buying ticket. Viral video

Later in the video, the conductor can be seen telling two women passengers that he had asked the man to buy a ticket who had behaved rudely at his request. (Representational Photo).

An altercation caught on video between a conductor and a passenger inside a bus in Bengaluru has gone viral. In the video shared on Twitter, the conductor can be seen hitting the passenger and demands him to buy a ticket.

Later in the video, the conductor can be seen telling two women passengers that he had asked the man to buy a ticket, who had behaved rudely at his request. The conductor could be heard telling that the passenger had refused to pay for his ticket.



Kalesh b/w a Guy and Bus Conductor in Bangalore over conductor asked him to buy ticket and travelpic.twitter.com/fTA2AoNHrw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 24, 2023

Many Twitter users commented on the video and questioned the behavior of both men.

"Free tickets are only for Women. Men - if you argue for free travels, you'll be beaten up like this by MEN!" one user wrote.

"Bhai even I am from Bangalore people need to have some ethics n common sense when using public transport nothing comes for free need to pay a price for everything. The bus driver n conductor r doing there job n giving us a service people need to offer gratitude," another user wrote.

In June, the Congress government in Karnataka had introduced the Shakti scheme which permitted women passengers to travel for free in government buses. The decision led to a surge in passenger numbers in both inter and intra-city buses in the state.

