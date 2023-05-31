15-year-old autistic boy denied boarding at Bengaluru airport

The crew members of the SriLankan Airlines kept following the child after which the mother complained with the airline and the airport police.

A 15-year-old autistic boy was denied boarding in a SriLankan Airlines flight at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru after it was suspected he could pose a threat to fellow passengers and the pilots.

The crew members of the aircraft kept following the child after which the mother complained with the airline and the airport police.

"Two male ground staffers of SriLankan Airlines came up to us and asked questions about our 15-year-old younger son, who is autistic and communicates using a mobile app. Shockingly, they began to say that he would be a threat to the pilots and fellow passengers on the plane if allowed to board. My son was hearing all this and stood scared holding our hands," the boy's mother told The Times of India.

"It became very intimidating for my son and also us, with the two men following us all the way to the aircraft as if to catch something untoward," she added.

The family was carrying the boy's unique disability ID (UDID) card issued by the Government of India. When they showed the card, the airlines asked for the certificate of the boy's treating doctor, which stated he could board flights.

"I had to explain to them that autism is not a disease and there is no need for a doctor to treat him, let alone authenticate him to fly. He is a well-travelled boy and his last trip was to Dubai, and he has never been harassed over his condition," the mother said.

The mother of the boy fought against the decision of the airlines and after a two-hour ordeal, he was allowed to board the flight.

The family were on their way to a holiday to Maldives and reached the airport on May 16 to board the SriLankan Airlines flight UL 174 to Colombo en route to Male. The situation became worse when the mother, father, the boy and his sibling were still waiting to check-in their luggage for the flight, at around 12.30am on May 17.

