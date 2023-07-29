'Bawaal' controversy: Israel embassy 'disturbed' by Holocaust reference in movie

"Bawaal" released on Prime Video on July 21.(Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/varundvn).

The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer "Bawaal" which released on OTT platform Prime Video on July 21 has come in for criticism for its dialogues, particularly the one that connects marital discord with "Auschwitz".

The Israel embassy on Friday tweeted by saying that the organisation was "disturbed" by the trivialisation of the importance of Holocaust in the movie.

"The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'.

"There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it," the embassy wrote.

The tweet generated mixed responses on social media, with some calling for a ban on the movie while others asking why they did not react to other controversies.

"Indians understand the pain of Jews, seems a poor choice by movie makers," one user wrote.

"were you disturbed when your filmmaker called Hindu genociide in Kashmir a propaganda ? What action did you take against him ?," another user wrote.

"It's a movie of third-class actors and nepotistic kids who came to fame due to many wrong reasons.. The film should be ignored, but if any such trivialization has happened it should be brought to to the

@CBFC_India attention," a third user wrote.

