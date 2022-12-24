Barack Obama shares his favourite books of 2022. Michelle Obama's book is first

Barack Obama, former US President, has a tradition of sharing his favourite books, movies and songs towards the end of each year.

- Michelle Obama's The Light We Carry. Barack Obama admitted he was a "bit biased" in this choice. In the book, the former first lady offers strategies to stay optimistic in highly uncertain times.

- Sea of Tranquility by Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel. This book too, written during the COVID-19 pandemic, focuses on finding meaning and beauty in the world.

- Trust by Hernan Diaz was third. The novel, described as a "literary puzzle about money, power, and intimacy", was part of the 2022 Booker Prize Longlist.

- The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author pens a biography of United States' founding father.

- The Furrow by Namwali Serpell. The work is described as a "bold exploration of memory and mourning".

- South to America by Imani Perry. The book takes readers on a journey through the culture of the American South.

- The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan. The debutant author has won praise for her novel that explores separation, parenting and surveillance.

- Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson. Another debutant writer, Wilkerson delves into family history and racial identity in this book.

- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands. Best-selling cartoonist Kate Beaton draws from her own experience to create a full length graphic narrative exploring the harsh realities of life in Canada's oil camps.

- An Immense World by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer-winning author takes readers into the vibrant world of animal sensibility.

- Liberation Day by George Saunders. The prolific short story writer dives deep into the themes of justice, ethics and power.

- The Candy House by Jennifer Egan. The novel explores the human longing for real connections, privacy and redemption.

Abdulrazak Gurnah's: The Nobel Prize-winning author's book, named by best of 2022 by The New York Times, explores the experiences of those who lived through colonisation in East Africa.