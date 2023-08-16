Bank glitch allows customers to withdraw money they don’t have. What happened next

Bank of Ireland systems experienced a technical glitch on Tuesday (Image credit: @bankofireland/Facebook)

Hundreds of Bank of Ireland customers flocked to ATMs on Tuesday night after a glitch allowed them to withdraw money they did not have in their accounts. According to a report in WLR, the technical glitch in the bank system allowed customers to withdraw up to 1,000 euros they did not actually possess.

ATMs across the country witnessed crowding as customers rushed to take advantage of what they believed to be a free cash grab. At the Bank of Ireland Lisduggan location, cars were filmed lining up in droves.

One person at the scene told WLR that they were able to withdraw €1,000 (Rs 90,000 approx.) from the bank even though their bank balance was below €1,000. Another said they withdrew €500.

The Gardaí or the state police force was present at the scene but did not interfere or try to stop customers. Garda Síochána, Ireland’s national police, said it was aware of an “unusual volume of activity” at some ATMs, according to The Independent.



We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties. We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will update here once service is restored.

— Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) August 15, 2023

According to local reports, customers who had almost no money in their accounts were still able to transfer €1,000 to Revolut and then withdraw it as cash from an ATM.

However, those who took advantage of the ‘free’ cash will have to pay it all back. The Bank of Ireland told The Independent that customers who withdrew money in excess of their account balance would be expected to pay it back.

“We would like to remind customers that if they transfer or withdraw funds – including over their normal limits – this money will be debited from their account.

“While we are conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time, they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn,” the bank said in a statement.