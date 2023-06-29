Bakrid celebrated in Kerala amid heavy rain

In many places, people braved rain and bad weather to gather for the prayers.

The Muslim community in Kerala on Thursday celebrated Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid with namaz at mosques and large Eidgahs across the state.

People gathered in huge numbers in mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs for the morning prayers to mark the 'festival of sacrifice'.

Religious leaders and scholars addressed believers in the mosques and read out Eid messages urging them to uphold Islamic values and ideals.

Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi led the namaz at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid, located in the heart of the state capital.

During his address, he came down heavily on the Centre's move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, saying it was a violation of the people's fundamental rights.

"Our country is known for its diverse religious beliefs and cultures. If the Uniform Civil Code is implemented here, it will pose the greatest challenge to the diversity of the nation," he said.

Noting that the opposition raised by the Muslim community against the UCC was part of their belief as well, he said it would pose difficulties for them to lead a life as per the Sharia (Islam's legal system) principles.

The Imam also said he was humbly requesting the Centre to withdraw their plans to implement the UCC as it would be a violation of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

In many places, religious and cultural organisations organised relief and charity programs for the poor and needy.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who extended greetings to the people on the occasion.