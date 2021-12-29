MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'Bachpan ka Pyaar' boy better day after being injured in road accident, says Badshah

Sahdev Dirdo of the "Bachpan ka Pyaar" song fame had suffered head injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Sahdev Dirdo became an internet sensation after his video singing 'Bachpan ka pyaar' went viral online. (Image posted on Instagram by Sahdev Dirdo)

Sahdev Dirdo became an internet sensation after his video singing 'Bachpan ka pyaar' went viral online. (Image posted on Instagram by Sahdev Dirdo)

A boy from Chhattisgarh, known for his popular Bachpan ka Pyaar song video, who had been injured in a road accident on Tuesday, is doing better now.

Singer Badshah, who had appeared in a music video with the boy, Sahdev Dirdo, shared an update on his health condition on Instagram.

"Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness," the singer said. "Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. "Thank you for your prayers."

Singe Badshah, who has worked with Sahdev Dirdo in a music video shared an update on his health. (Credit: Instagram) Singer Badshah, who has worked with Sahdev Dirdo in a music video, shared an update on his health. (Credit: Instagram)

Dirdo had met with an accident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on December 28. He was riding pillion with his father on a motorcycle.

Close

Related stories

The 10-year-old boy had suffered head injuries and was admitted to the District Medical College in Sukma.

Badshah had reached out to the child's family after the accident. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also offered them help.

The video clip featuring Dirdo had become enormously popular with social media users. After that, Badshah collaborated with the child to make a revamped version of the song.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Accident #Chhattisgarh #Sukma
first published: Dec 29, 2021 02:24 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.