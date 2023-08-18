'Made my day': Ayushmann Khurrana shares fan's message on Indore-Mumbai Indigo flight

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently on a promotion tour ahead of his next release "Dream Girl 2", shared how a fan had made his day while travelling from Indore to Mumbai in an Indigo flight on Thursday.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared a photo of how the fan showed her phone to him with a message that read, "Thank you for blessing Indian cinema".
This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for #Dreamgirl2 promtions.
Indore to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xMS6IQDuIi
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 17, 2023
"no one can forget those pre pandemic days where you were having a golden run, you really brought a change in bollywood & indian cinema," one user wrote.
"You are a gem. Thankyou for blessing indian cinema," another user wrote.
"You are the gem that we found from Donor. Keep making movies on social issues," a third user wrote.
"This is wholesome and wonderful," a fourth user wrote.
On Friday, Khurrana shared another photo with Ananya Panday, the female lead in the movie and captioned the post by saying he was off to Chandigarh for movie promotions.
Enroute Chandigarh. #Dreamgirl2 promotions pic.twitter.com/HVZr36k0ns
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 18, 2023
