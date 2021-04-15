English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Live now
auto refresh
April 15, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 45 constituencies to go for polls in next phase of elections in West Bengal on April 17

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: Voting took place in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 17. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded. The next phase will take place
on April 17. The election campaign and canvassing have continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 15, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital
    Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.
    Haque, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly  constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.
    He died around 5 am, the sources said.
    Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26. (PTI)

  • April 15, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | CPI-M to not hold big rallies for campaigning in WB
    The CPI-M on Wednesday decided that no big rallies will be organised by it for campaigning for the remaining phases of the state election and emphasis would be laid on door-to-door campaigning and small group meetings.
    CPI-M Politburo member Md Salim told reporters, "We had seen the high turnouts in our meetings in all the phases of polling so far. With the sharp rise in Covid-19 we have decided not to hold any big rally to prevent any contamination. We will undertake door to doors and small group meetings with all Covid-19 measures in place".
    Campaigning for the fifth phase of polls ended on Wednesday, 72 hours before the voting on April 17.
    Salim said both the Centre and state government should act responsibly in the present situation for public safety and not politicise the COVID-19 issue.
    The senior CPI-M leader said the party will work to build more awareness among the general people about following basic preventive measures to stop the contagion.
    "We will also be on the side of the affected people like last year and help them with relief measures," he added. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 15, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections LIVE | WB CEO calls all party meeting to ensure strict implementation of corona protocol during campaigning
    West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab Wednesday called an all party meeting on April 16 following the Calcutta High Court direction to the CEO and all district magistrates in the state to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning for the remaining four phases of the state election, an EC official said.
    All political parties in the state have been asked to send only one representative each for the meeting which will discuss matters related to the campaigning for the last four phases of the poll, he said.
    There will be discussions on the norms of social distancing and relevant COVID-19 protocol, the official added.
    State Additional Director General of police (Law and Order) Jag Mohan and state health secretary N S Nigam will also be present in the meeting, he said.
    The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed that all health-related guidelines should be maintained in the strictest possible manner with regard to campaigning by political parties for the West Bengal assembly polls in view of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
    Hearing two PILs in this regard, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan had ordered that all district magistrates will ensure that the guidelines laid down by the EC and CEO are strictly implemented in letter and spirit and if necessary, with police aid.
    The court had said that it is in the public interest that the administration should ensure that all the COVID-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to by all concerned, including those engaged in election campaign activities. (PTI)

  • April 15, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections LIVE | The bell for Mamata's departure has already rung: JP Nadda
    BJP president JP Nadda Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the language she used against BJP top leaders and for disrespecting the culture of Bengal and said the bell for her departure has already rung.
    Contending that the BJP is the true upholder and protector of Bengal's culture, Nadda said that the saffron party has worked to spread the messages of great philosophers and thinkers of the state who provided direction to the people of the country.
    Nadda said that it is BJP which has been spreading the messages of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahans, Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Syama Prasad Mookerjee throughout the country.
    "Are the words used by her for Modiji (PM), Amit Shah during her campaigns and the adornments she used with my name the culture of Bengal?" he asked.
    "So it is we who are insiders, we who are the protectors of Bengals culture. You (Banerjee) have disrespected the culture of Bengal while we have given it the appropriate respect," the BJP chief asserted while addressing a public meeting of the party at Jamlpur in Purba Bardhaman district.
    Banerjee has often called BJP a party of outsiders, meaning a party of poeple from other states.
    Nadda claimed that the chief minister is doing 'Chandi path' (reciting hymns of Goddess Chandi) with the election in mind after denying permission for the immersion of Durga idol and holding of Saraswati puja in the state.
    "She may ring the bell (in a temple) as much as she wants, but the bell for her departure has already rung," he said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 15, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | BJP leaders wear saffron attire without knowing its significance: Mamata
    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP claiming that its leaders sport saffron attire but they have no idea about the significance of the colour.
    Apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is now seen in long white beard, she said that no one becomes Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore by sporting a beard like him.
    The TMC boss also said that the BJP will not be able to win 70 out of the total 294 seats in the state where an eight-phase election is being held.
    She alleged that the BJP has contributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state by bringing "outsiders in large numbers" for campaigning during the assembly polls.
    "BJP leaders wear saffron attires to show they are committed to the colour. Do they know the significance of saffron? It means sacrifice. But their only desire is to kill democracy," Banerjee said at a rally at Haringhata in Nadia district.
    It is normal in a democracy that there will be political fights but it is not proper if democracy itself is stifled, she said.
    Banerjee said, "I was banned from campaigning for 24 hours. What wrong had I done? I only asked minorities to vote unitedly. I told this to the Hindus as well. The ban had forced me to cancel four meetings."
    The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.
    "I have been suffering from a foot injury for the last one month and 10 days. But I did not rest. This injury was inflicted on me so that I am not able to campaign," she said.
    Banerjee suffered a foot injury after a fall while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram on March 10. Since then, she is seeking votes for her party sitting on a wheelchair.
    The TMC supremo has been alleging that her injury was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. However, the Election Commission has concluded that it was an accident and not a planned attack. (PTI)

  • April 15, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Odisha Assembly by-polls 2021 | Congress candidate dies; Odisha assembly by-poll countermanded
    Congress nominee for the by-election in Odisha's Pipili assembly constituency, Ajit Mangaraj, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, three days before the polling scheduled on April 17, family sources said.
    The by-election was countermanded due to the death of the candidate and a new date will be announced later, Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said.
    Mangaraj, 53, was hospitalised after falling ill during campaigning in Pipili last week. He had announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
    The Congress leader is survived by his wife and two sons, family sources said.
    Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior Congress leaders condoled his death.
    "The by-poll in the Pipli assembly segment has been countermanded. The Election Commission of India will decide on a new date for the polling. The Congress will be allowed to field its new candidate in place of Mangaraj," Lohani told PTI.
    The CEO said that other parties cannot change their candidates. (PTI)

  • April 15, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year ##West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.
    He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"
    "Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" Modi said.

  • April 15, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Campaigning for fifth phase of Bengal elections ends
    Campaigning for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, in which 45 seats will go to polls on April 17, ended on Wednesday.
    The campaigning ended at 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has increased the silence period from 48 to 72 hours in view of the Cooch Behar killings in the fourth phase.
    A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya.
    Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district. 
    In view of the Cooch Behar killings, in which four people were killed in CISF firing and one man was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a booth in Sitalkuchi, the EC has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting, an election official said.
    Votes polled in the eight-phase assembly elections to 294 seats being held from March 27 to April 29 will be counted on May 2. (PTI)

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls
    Under the category of "underaction of ECI", the party has listed instances of various middle level and lower level leaders of BJP who have allegedly tried to influence voters on communal lines.
    "Despite the ECI being aware/made aware of the ground on which those speeches are violations of the MCC, the ECI refused to take sufficient steps and/or any steps, though in all such cases there should have been a ban on campaigning," it said.
    In the third category of "over-action", the party listed the restraining of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours.
    "Such an act is mala fide, suffers from non-application of mind and is in violation of her fundamental rights. ECI was formed under the Constitution of India to be an independent body that would monitor and conduct general elections in India. Neutrality is sine qua non in discharge of its functions but during this assembly election, it is apparent that ECT is acting in a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP and/or on its instructions, that is pre-announced by BJP," it said.
    The delegation that met the EC include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 15, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls
    Stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, a delegation of TMC MPs on Wednesday met its officials and submitted a memorandum alleging shortcomings of the apex poll body during the assembly polls in West Bengal.
    It said that the party is bringing on record the "deplorable" state of affairs of the Election Commission in respect of its approach towards the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections.
    The TMC listed instances under three categories -- inaction of the EC, underaction of the EC and overaction by the EC.
    In the first category, the party listed speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they have made statements that are in "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as the Representation of The People Act 1951.
    The party has also provided YouTube links of these speeches to the EC.
    "The ECI claims that it monitors speeches. However, it has not taken any action for such serious violations. For all the above, Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Amit Shah should be banned for campaigning for the remaining phases," it said.
    The TMC also alleged that other than being in violation of the MCC, these speeches were in "poor taste" and "are also disrespectful to women". (PTI)

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE | 
    >> In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years.
    >> In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. 
    >> Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
     

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.