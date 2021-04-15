Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 45 constituencies to go for polls in next phase of elections in West Bengal on April 17

April 15, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | BJP leaders wear saffron attire without knowing its significance: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP claiming that its leaders sport saffron attire but they have no idea about the significance of the colour.

Apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is now seen in long white beard, she said that no one becomes Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore by sporting a beard like him.

The TMC boss also said that the BJP will not be able to win 70 out of the total 294 seats in the state where an eight-phase election is being held.

She alleged that the BJP has contributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state by bringing "outsiders in large numbers" for campaigning during the assembly polls.

"BJP leaders wear saffron attires to show they are committed to the colour. Do they know the significance of saffron? It means sacrifice. But their only desire is to kill democracy," Banerjee said at a rally at Haringhata in Nadia district.

It is normal in a democracy that there will be political fights but it is not proper if democracy itself is stifled, she said.

Banerjee said, "I was banned from campaigning for 24 hours. What wrong had I done? I only asked minorities to vote unitedly. I told this to the Hindus as well. The ban had forced me to cancel four meetings."

The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

"I have been suffering from a foot injury for the last one month and 10 days. But I did not rest. This injury was inflicted on me so that I am not able to campaign," she said.

Banerjee suffered a foot injury after a fall while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram on March 10. Since then, she is seeking votes for her party sitting on a wheelchair.

The TMC supremo has been alleging that her injury was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. However, the Election Commission has concluded that it was an accident and not a planned attack. (PTI)