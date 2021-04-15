West Bengal Election 2021 | Mahua Moitra accuses EC of ‘manslaughter’ for conducting 8-phase polls amid pandemic

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) on April 15 for conducting polls over eight phases in West Bengal amid the coronavirus pandemic.



It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of @ECISVEEP to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic.

Unbelievable that we are being put through this. Infections, deaths rising everyday. April 15, 2021

Equating the decision to hold eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal with “criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter”, she wrote on Twitter: “It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of @ECISVEEP to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic.”Polling for the fifth phase is set to take place in West Bengal on April 17. The previous four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10, respectively. Both the incumbent Trinamool Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a fierce battle to win the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls at a time India is grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with over two lakh COVID-19 cases being added on April 15.