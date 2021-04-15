MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

West Bengal Election 2021 | Mahua Moitra accuses EC of ‘manslaughter’ for conducting 8-phase polls amid pandemic

Both the incumbent Trinamool Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a fierce battle to win the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls at a time India is grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with over two lakh COVID-19 cases being added on April 15.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra


TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) on April 15 for conducting polls over eight phases in West Bengal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Equating the decision to hold eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal with “criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter”, she wrote on Twitter: “It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of @ECISVEEP to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic.”
Polling for the fifth phase is set to take place in West Bengal on April 17. The previous four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10, respectively. Both the incumbent Trinamool Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a fierce battle to win the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls at a time India is grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with over two lakh COVID-19 cases being added on April 15.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #coronavirus second wave #Election Commission #TMC MP Mahua Moitra #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 15, 2021 07:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.