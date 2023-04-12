Ashneer Grover questions diversity in DU as only 2% students say they scored less than 95% in boards

Reacting to Ashneer Grover's tweet, many people pointed out that due to the lack of a better parameter, good scores is the only criteria to get into most of the good colleges in the country. (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

Ashneer Grover on Wednesday questioned the diversity in Delhi University after he found out that only 10 of the 500 students (2 percent) who had come to attend his speech had scored less than 95 percent in their board exams. The co-founder of Third Unicorn and former Shark Tank India judge said that the proportion was unhealthy.

"So went to a DU college yesterday. I asked an audience of 500 students how many of them had less than 95 percent in 12th boards. 10 people raised their hands (2 percent). That can’t be healthy!" Ashneer Grover tweeted. "Essentially DU has become an extension of school - where everyone is a frontbencher. Where is the diversity?"



Reacting to Grover's tweet, many people pointed out that due to the lack of a better parameter, good scores is the only criteria to get into most of the good colleges in the country.

"The problem is the absence of better criteria to let them in. In pure pseudo-meritocracy, people tend to believe marks are the only possible number to track for a child," wrote Ashish Dogra (@ashishdogradir),

Another Twitter user Shreya (@_shreya_15) said that on a visit to IIT Bombay, she asked how many of the students have an all-India ranking above 1,000 and no one raised their hand. "Guess everyone is a Jee Topper. Where is the diversity?" she asked.

Diversity will be there if we will allow people to get admissions based on something other than the exams like JEE," Twitter user Sushant Kumar (@sushantsinha22) commented. "Competitive exams can't judge how passionate a person is. We need to change the way we select people for diversity."

