Ashneer Grover gave me the biggest cabin in Third Unicorn office: Co-founder Aseem Ghavri

Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain Grover and Aseem Ghavri at the Third Unicorn office. (Image credit: Aseem Ghavri/LinkedIn)

Aseem Ghavri recently opened up about his relationship with fellow co-founder of Third Unicorn Ashneer Grover. The entrepreneur from Chandigarh, who started his first startup with Rs 8,000, recalled asking Grocer for a small cabin in the office and getting the biggest on in return.

"Can we call this ‘co-founder goals’?" Ghavri wrote on LinkedIn. “'Can I also get a small cabin here?', that’s what I asked Ashneer Grover when we were planning the office layout of Third Unicorn. Fast forward to the inauguration day, I saw he has reserved the biggest cabin for me."

Aseem Ghavri also said that the gesture showed Grover's "humble and caring attitude" towards his team. "Honestly, it took me a while to process if this is really true or some prank on me," he added.

Earlier, speaking about his association with Third Unicorn, Ghavri had said, "This is truly a huge moment in my entrepreneurial journey. To work with Ashneer Grover, who is a brilliant mind and a proven entrepreneur and leader, to build something great, is a rare opportunity. I am super excited too as I and Ashneer Grover start working on building a great company.”

Opening up about his journey as an entrepreneur which began in 2009 with an investment of Rs 8,000, Gharvi wrote on LinkedIn. "I started my first entrepreneurial stint back in 2009 while I was in my college. Since my early childhood days, I was sure that I want to become a businessman."

"I think being from a service-class family and seeing cost-cutting all my life made me think that job will not help me to break this ceiling. But the million-dollar question was how to start. I had only Rs, 8,000 saved from my pocket money and the money I got from relatives at various festivals."

And with that Ghavri ended up starting his first company Hungerville, a hot dog cart.

