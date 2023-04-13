Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, fills giant pothole in Los Angeles. Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was thanked by a passing woman for filling the pothole. (Image: screengrab from video @Schwarzenegger/Twitter)

Fed up with a giant pothole that had been plaguing his Brentwood neighbourhood in Los Angeles for weeks, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to take matters into his own hands.

The former California governor, along with two other men, took to the streets on Tuesday armed with packaged concrete and a camera to record the task. The 75-year-old shared a video of himself filling the pothole on Twitter, saying, "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

The video shows Schwarzenegger, in work boots, a leather jacket, and sunglasses, shoveling blacktop across the street before sealing his work. A woman drove past and thanked him for getting his hands dirty, to which he replied, "You're welcome. You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks, I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

The minute-long clip has 4.5 million views and over 62,000 likes.



According to a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, Brentwood residents had made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms created potholes and cracks on local roads. However, the repairs were not forthcoming, prompting Schwarzenegger to go it alone.

The former governor said he used skills he gained from the bricklaying business he started with fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbu in 1968, a few years before his role in "Pumping Iron" launched him into international stardom. Schwarzenegger's DIY approach to fixing the pothole highlights the frustration many citizens feel about the state of the city's roads.

Last week, Mayor Karen Brass announced a plan to fix what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across Los Angeles caused by historic rainfall. Since December 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, New York Post reported quoting officials.