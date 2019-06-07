App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Android Q Beta 4 rolling out to Pixel devices, other supported devices to get update soon

Google has also released Dynamic System Updates (DSU) in beta 4, that was first unveiled at the Google I/0 earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google has released the fourth beta version of Android Q. The beta version has been currently released only for Pixel devices, including Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Google had halted the update due to boot-looping issues, but then soon fixed and rewatched the beta OS.

Android Q beta 4 includes the latest Android Q system images for Android Emulator. It also includes developer API 29 SDK and build-tools for Android Studio, which would enable developers to build apps for Android Q. 

According to Android Police, the new beta update also enables removing notifications with a swipe on either side. Currently, on Android P, notifications can be removed only on one side, while the other side can be used to snooze or modify notification settings. Beta 4 also adds the rotation lock button to gesture navigation, which is present in Android P, but was removed in older beta versions. 

Google has also released Dynamic System Updates (DSU) in beta 4, that was first unveiled at the Google I/0 earlier this year.

The feature which was found by XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rahman would essentially allow developers to test run a different version of Android through a Generic System Image (GSI) without unlocking the bootloader. This enables the developer to switch easily between the current system image and the GSI, without any risk of corrupting the current system image.

Android Q is expected to roll out in Fall during the launch of Pixel 4. The latest version of Android is expected to come with features like dark-mode, chat bubbles, new gestures, smart reply, and support for foldable smartphones. As seen in the previous Beta versions, Google is also focusing a lot on privacy and has included a separate Privacy section in Settings.

Apart from privacy, the search-engine giant has tightened control over the access of location by apps. Post beta 2, users are prompted to choose between options for location access. Previously, users could either give location access to the app always or not at all. Google has updated the location services section and added a third option which allows an app to access the location only when it is in use. 

Android Q beta 4 would be soon rolled out to the 13 smartphone manufacturers who had enrolled for the beta program. Currently, only for Pixel devices, beta 4 would soon be available for devices like Mi 9, Essential Phone, LG G8 ThinQ, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OPPO Reno, Realme 3 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ3, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Nex S, etc. 
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Android #Google #smartphones

