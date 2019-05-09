Google Android 10 Q is coming and here are some of its best features

Google gave us a peek into what to expect from the upcoming Android Q OS during its I/O keynote. And, while all we can do is speculate what dessert name starting with ‘Q’ Google will go with this time, the search giant has revealed some remarkable new features on its upcoming Android 10 operating system.

Dark Theme

Android Q introduces a system-wide dark mode, titled “Dark Theme”. The mode can be activated by pulling down the ‘Quick Settings menu’ and toggling the switch to change UI from white to black. The new dark mode feature on Android 10 Q can also help save battery life when turned on.

Gesture Navigation

Android Q will allow users to navigate with a new ‘swipe’ gesture. A simple swipe to the left side of the display will let you go back to the previous screen.

Smart Reply

Android Q will also bring improvements in the Smart Reply feature Google first introduced with Android Pie. The feature will now work with every messaging app on your device. Smart suggestions will also be integrated into this feature, allowing you to predict texts and emojis. Additionally, the “suggested action” feature predicts the next step you’ll take.

Depth Effect

Google’s Android 10 OS can now adjust the depth effect in photos. Thus, allowing you to add different types of bokeh options and blur effects as well as create 3D and AR supported images.

Foldable Mode

Google upcoming OS will also feature support for the latest foldable phones. The feature will offer seamless switching between multiple displays on the foldable handset while preserving the integrity of the app during the transition. Multi-resume improves the split-screen mode in Android 10 letting you run multiple apps on the same screen.

Live Caption



If it has audio, now it can have captions. Live Caption automatically captions media playing on your phone. Videos, podcasts and audio messages, across any app—even stuff you record yourself. #io19pic.twitter.com/XAW3Ii4xxy

— Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

Enabling Live Caption lets you perform a real-time transcription of any audio. One of the most impressive aspects of this feature is that it doesn’t require an Internet connection, relying solely on local machine learning.

Convenient Security Updates

While regular security updates are always welcomed, constantly having to reboot your phone every time one comes along is tedious. And, while Android 10 is bringing 50 new privacy and security features, most of the important ones will update in the background without requiring a reboot while the installation is underway.