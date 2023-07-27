'We’re cheering for you': Anand Mahindra's words of encouragement for mathematician looking for morale boost

The Mahindra Group Chairman was there among the several people who urged Raghava to move forward.

Life is incomplete without some setbacks. You just need people that still motivate you through it all. And for a dejected mathematician whose research paper was rejected by an American Mathematics Journal, it was Anand Mahindra who came to his rescue.

So, Srinivasa Raghava was looking for a morale boost after his research paper on the “Riemann Hypothesis” got rejected by an American Mathematics Journal. Raghava, who describes himself as a coder, science writer and aspiring data scientist in his Twitter bio, had dedicated six years towards his work. He turned to Twitter to look for some motivation.

“I'm feeling deeply disheartened as my research paper on the Riemann Hypothesis has been rejected yet again by an American mathematics journal. Despite numerous revisions and resubmissions over the years, I'm at a loss as to why it keeps getting turned down. I've dedicated six years of my life to this work, and this recurring rejection is truly disappointing. Right now, I'm in desperate need of a morale boost,” Raghava wrote in a post that went viral.



— July 12, 2023

The Mahindra Group Chairman was there among the several people who urged Raghava to move forward. Resharing his tweet, the industrialist wrote, "Keep at it. You will get there. Rejections are opportunities to renew your resolve. We’re cheering for you.”



— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 26, 2023

Social media users were also quick to console Raghava and encouraged him to move on from the same in the comments section.

“Don't get disheartened. I'm sure it's a matter of time,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Did you enjoy doing the research paper? If yes, you have lost absolutely nothing, only gained.”

“Rejection is more valuable than inaction. All that I have learned until now has been because of rejections. Inaction didn't teach me a thing. Rejection teaches you about where you stand,” a third user remarked.