    Anand Mahindra says this video gave him energy to tackle the rest of the week | Watch

    The video Anand Mahindra shared was one of a joint exercise between the commandos of the Indian Air Force and the Army who carried out a high altitude free fall mission.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 26, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra tweeted,

    Takes courage to make that free fall…but it looks like a real rush.


    Wednesday is when the mid-week inertia sets in, says Anand Mahindra as he shared a video on Twitter which he said gave him the momentum to tackle the rest of the week with energy.

    "Wednesdays are when inertia often sets in. A little momentum is needed for energetically tackling the rest of the week. This clip provided me that impetus. Takes courage to make that free fall… but it looks like a real rush," the industrialist tweeted.

    The video Anand Mahindra shared was one of a joint exercise between the commandos of the Indian Air Force and the Army who carried out a high altitude free fall mission.

    PRO Shillong termed the exercise as “another operational milestone and validation of integration and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.”

    Military free fall or high-altitude military parachuting, is used to deliver troops, equipment, and other military supplies from transport aircrafts.

    Read more: Anand Mahindra tweets Churchill’s quote from 1947 as UK gets its first Indian-origin PM

     
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #IAF #Indian Air Force #Indian Army
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 03:03 pm
