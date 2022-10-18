Anand Mahindra shares thread on 10 most unexplored and underrated places in India

Sharing the list, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Share this with your friends overseas. The world has little awareness of this."

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a Twitter thread on 10 of the most "awe-inspiring" places in India photos of which made the industrialist realise "what staggeringly beautiful landscapes we possess".



Check out the whole thread. I’ve seen some pics before & tweeted a few of them, but to see all in one sequence is awe-inspiring. Makes you realise what staggeringly beautiful landscapes we possess. Share this with your friends overseas. The world has little awareness of this. https://t.co/ZkvTnDmRzD

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2022

The list shared by Anand Mahindra consists of Kerala's backwaters in Kottayam, Ziro Valley in Arunachal Prasdesh, Loktak Lake in Manipur, Rajasthan's Khimsar Sand Dunes Village, and Damro in Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

Soon, Twitter users began to mark off the places from this list that they have been to.



6/10 done, another 4 to go!! — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) October 18, 2022





I am lucky to have visited at least 4 of these awesome places

Of course my photos are not as good pic.twitter.com/bslv5xYox6 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 18, 2022

Some even offered to add a few names to the list.



I would like to add Mapro Garden of Mahabaleshwar in it. Though almost all the cab drivers when asked to go there will immensely try to take you to one of the mushrooming Strawberry Gardens in Mahabaleshwar for their own benefits. — Bismeet Singh (@TheDataAnalyser) October 18, 2022





Sir there are hell lots of places in India worth visit. Don't know why people go to other countries without exploring awesome places in India. Great

— jaanpehchan (@sachkojano) October 18, 2022

Others appreciated the scenic beauty that the country has to offer.

Which is your favourite pick from the list? Let us know in the comments below.