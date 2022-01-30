Et tu, Mahindra? Anand Mahindra prefers dal fry, jeera rice to Caesar salad when travelling

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently welcomed a farmer, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car, into the Mahindra family.

Back to international travel again. But if I find Caesar Salad on yet another in-room dining menu, I will gladly take over from Brutus and assassinate Caesar all over again…Et tu, Mahindra?

Early on Sunday, Mahindra tweeted, "Back to international travel again. But if I find Caesar salad on yet another in-room dining menu, I will gladly take over from Brutus and assassinate Caesar all over again… Et tu, Mahindra?"

And when Twitter users realised that the salad -- a mix of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper, among others -- is not one of Anand Mahindra's favourites, they offered options and he chose dal fry with jeera rice.

Some users, however, pointed out that Caesar salad had no connection with Roman dictator Julius Caesar or the play on him by William Shakespeare whom Mahindra quoted in his tweet.



You do know that Caesar salad has nothing to do with Romans or Italy - it originated slightly south of the US border ..

But then, others were quick to point out that Mahindra used the Julius Cesar reference only as a pun -- a gesture the industrialist appreciated.

Twitter user @KamakshiKavali commented, "I think Anand sir used the classic remark as a pun." To which, Mahindra replied, "Thank you".

On Saturday, the industrialist welcomed a farmer from Karnataka into the Mahindra family. Kempegowda RL, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car worth Rs 10 lakh, seems to have got the vehicle at last.

Kempegowda had on January 21, gone to a dealership in Tumakuru city in Karnataka with a group of friends. A sales executive at the showroom allegedly mocked him, saying that he probably did not have even ten rupees in his pocket. An argument broke out between the two sides and the police had to intervene to end it.