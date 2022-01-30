MARKET NEWS

    Et tu, Mahindra? Anand Mahindra prefers dal fry, jeera rice to Caesar salad when travelling

    Some Twitter users, however, pointed out that Caesar salad had no connection with Roman dictator Julius Caesar or the play on him by William Shakespeare whom Mahindra quoted in his tweet. But then, others were quick to point out that Mahindra used the Julius Cesar reference only as a pun -- a gesture the industrialist appreciated.

    Ankita Sengupta
    January 30, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently welcomed a farmer, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car, into the Mahindra family.

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently welcomed a farmer, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car, into the Mahindra family.


    Caesar salad may be a popular and healthy mix of greens, but it doesn't seem to have industrialist Anand Mahindra in its fan club. The Mahindra Group chairperson, who is travelling across borders now, shared that he would rather join Brutus and "assassinate Caesar all over again".

    Early on Sunday, Mahindra tweeted, "Back to international travel again. But if I find Caesar salad on yet another in-room dining menu, I will gladly take over from Brutus and assassinate Caesar all over again… Et tu, Mahindra?"

    And when Twitter users realised that the salad -- a mix of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper, among others -- is not one of Anand Mahindra's favourites, they offered options and he chose dal fry with jeera rice.

    Some users, however, pointed out that Caesar salad had no connection with Roman dictator Julius Caesar or the play on him by William Shakespeare whom Mahindra quoted in his tweet.



    But then, others were quick to point out that Mahindra used the Julius Cesar reference only as a pun -- a gesture the industrialist appreciated.

    Twitter user @KamakshiKavali commented, "I think Anand sir used the classic remark as a pun." To which, Mahindra replied, "Thank you".

    On Saturday, the industrialist welcomed a farmer from Karnataka into the Mahindra family. Kempegowda RL, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car worth Rs 10 lakh, seems to have got the vehicle at last.

    Kempegowda had on January 21, gone to a dealership in Tumakuru city in Karnataka with a group of friends. A sales executive at the showroom allegedly mocked him, saying that he probably did not have even ten rupees in his pocket. An argument broke out between the two sides and the police had to intervene to end it.

    Videos of the episode were widely circulated on social media, with many users flagging them to Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group had said that it will investigate the incident and take appropriate action.
