Anand Mahindra lauds Delhi busker Varun Dagar, asks him to ‘dance on’

Anand Mahindra praised Dagar for sticking to busking – an activity that he loves to pursue despite opposition from his community.

Ankita Sengupta
January 03, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
Anand Mahindra even sought street performer Varun Dagar be hired for Mahindra Group's events in Delhi. (Image credits: AFP, Instagram)


Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video on Twitter of Varun Dagar – a busker often seen performing in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Mahindra, known to share feats of common people and encourage talent, lauded Dagar for sticking to busking – an activity that he loves to pursue despite opposition from his community.

According to the Brut India video, Dagar had to convince an entire town that busking is not the same as begging. He eventually had to leave home at 20, to continue performing on the streets in and around Delhi.


After a few run-ins with the police, Dagar said that the police too warmed up to him and he now has a steady fan following.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra cheered Dagar on. “Dance on, Varun. We’re all part of the dance of life. Let no one curb your freedom to express yourself and your art. You embody the spirit with which we all hope to dance into the New Year,” he tweeted.

The industrialist also tagged Jay A Shah, the Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, recommending Dagar be hired to perform at the company’s Delhi events.

In a similar incident, on December 28, Mahindra offered a quadruple amputee a job after watching a viral video of the man driving a modified vehicle in Delhi.

first published: Jan 3, 2022 05:36 pm

