    Anand Mahindra calls fall out of Musk-Twitter deal 'a waste of time, energy and money'

    "Twitter is an indispensable source of news and connectedness," Anand Mahindra said.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 14, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
    Last week, when Elon Musk accused Twitter of not providing him an accurate number of spam bots on the platform and raised questions about Twitter's debt, Anand Mahindra termed the episode a

    Last week, when Elon Musk accused Twitter of not providing him an accurate number of spam bots on the platform and raised questions about Twitter's debt, Anand Mahindra termed the episode a "Twitter tease".


    Anand Mahindra on Thursday commented on the fall out of the $44 billion deal between Elon Musk and Twitter. Sharing an article on a prolonged legal battle between the parties, the industrialist said the entire incident was "a waste of time, energy and money".

    "Twitter is an indispensable source of news and connectedness. Can it be run like a quasi social enterprise—listed, for profit—but with a strong charter and managed by a board with directors who act responsibly like trustees?" Anand Mahindra tweeted.

    Last week, when Elon Musk accused Twitter of not providing him an accurate number of spam bots on the platform and raised questions about Twitter's debt, the industrialist termed the episode a "Twitter tease".

    "If Elon was traveling on an Indian train, the conductor would label him a “TT” Ticketless Traveler," the Mahindra Group Chairperson said. "But TT could now also become a term for any headline grabbing bid that implodes: A Twitter Tease."

    Meanwhile, Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.

    Lawyers for the San Francisco-based company Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP say they need only four days in Delaware Chancery Court to prove that the world’s richest man should be forced to honor his agreement and pay $54.20 a share for Twitter. The company hopes to start the non-jury case on September 19, Bloomberg reported.
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 02:00 pm
