    Anand Mahindra was asked what he thought of Tata Motors. His answer wins hearts

    Interacting with Twitter users, Anand Mahindra also thanked one of them for complimenting Mahindra Motors' "safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets and sensors".

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra's response resonated with a number of Twitter users.

    Anand Mahindra on Monday said that it's a privilege to have strong competitors like Tata Motors and that competition spurs innovation. The Mahindra Group Chairperson was responding to a Twitter user who asked him what he thought of Tata cars.

    Interacting with other Twitter users, the industrialist also thanked one of them for complimenting Mahindra Motors' "safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets and sensors".

    "The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called passioneers," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

    Mahindra's response resonated with a number of Twitter users.

    "There are few people who normally praise competitor. Word coming from you is simply remarkable..luv the way you see the industry," said Shishir (@shishir84454788). Another Twitter user KT Venkatachala(@bvnisarga) commented, "Healthy competition should be there in the car industry. Best things will keep on coming to the people."
    #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra group #Tata Motors #Twitter
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:34 pm
