Anand Mahindra was asked what he thought of Tata Motors. His answer wins hearts

It’s a privilege to have strong competitors like @TataMotors They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better… Competition spurs Innovation.. https://t.co/MwpBYsMOWZ
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2022
Interacting with other Twitter users, the industrialist also thanked one of them for complimenting Mahindra Motors' "safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets and sensors".
"The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called passioneers," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called #Passioneers https://t.co/9aIUQ7f4QiJuly 9, 2022
Mahindra's response resonated with a number of Twitter users.