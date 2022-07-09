English
    An app glitch led to hundreds of users ordering food and alcohol for free

    Moneycontrol News
    July 09, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    A glitch in the DoorDash app recently resulted in hundreds of customers ordering food without having to pay for it.

    According to reports, a brief glitch in the system meant that customers’ accounts were not charged when they placed an order on the American food delivery app. DoorDash trended high on Twitter all through Friday afternoon as users took advantage of the glitch to place orders for free food.

    Some people, however, did not stop at just food. Posts shared online suggest that customers ordered casks of expensive alcohol with bills running into thousands of dollars, stocked up on emergency contraceptives, and, in one case, bought a 32-inch high-definition television – all for free.



    “Thanks a bunch DoorDash,” one Facebook user wrote while sharing a picture of the television and wireless controller ordered through the app.

    It is not clear how many people actually received their orders, but some definitely did. “Well, apparently the whole DoorDash system was glitching,” Cardiya, a DoorDash user, told Today. “My food went through for free,” she said, referring to the food she ordered from Chili’s.

    A representative for DoorDash told the New York Post it was actively cancelling fraudulent orders. “On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time,” the spokesperson said. “We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue.”
    Tags: #DoorDash
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 06:29 pm
