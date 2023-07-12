Delivery agent eats customer's food, calls him 'lazy' for not picking up order. Viral chat

The DoorDash agent showed no remorse for his actions, the chat shows. (Image: @DoorDash/Facebook and @dmfuller/Reddit)

A Reddit user shared a shocking encounter with a DoorDash delivery agent in the US who not only ate the customer's food but also insulted them over a text conversation.

A Reddit user named @dmfuller brought attention to a conversation between a customer and a DoorDash delivery agent, a popular food delivery app in the US. The customer confronted the agent that he ate his food, stating that he would be fired for his actions.

In response, the delivery agent callously replied, "You can't prove that, buddy. You and your kids can enjoy the food."

The situation escalated when the customer mentioned having security cameras that revealed the agent never entered the housing complex. The agent not only ate the customer's order but also insulted the customer, calling them lazy for not picking up their own food.

He further suggested that the customer should have picked up the food themselves to ensure their child's meal, belittling their role as a father.

The chat between the customer and the DoorDash agent. (Image: @dmfuller/Reddit)

“No you don’t. I’m not stupid like you bud, may be if you weren’t a lazy inadequate father. You’d go pick up food to make sure your kids eat. Instead of relying on other grown men to feed your family,” read the agent’s response.

The agent ended the chat saying that the food the customer had ordered was “amazing”, acknowledging what he did.

The Reddit post generated a strong reaction from the online community, with users expressing their disbelief and frustration at the delivery agent's behaviour. One user pointed out, "I don't understand why a delivery person would call someone lazy for not picking up their own food. That's literally their job."

Many called for strong action against the agent and a refund for the customer who never ended up receiving his food.