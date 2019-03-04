App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amul pays tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan with 'mooch nahi toh kuch nahi' campaign

In the opening sequence of the short video, a member of a royal family can be seen stroking his thick moustache

Jagyaseni Biswas
After dairy giant Amul came out with an ad saluting the Indian Air Force for its recent show of strength, Twitter users had expressed their wish to see a tribute that would specifically hail Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Probably going by those demands, or maybe as just a tribute to the valiant officer, Amul tweeted a minute-long video in the honour of the Wing Commander, who returned from Pakistan captivity to a hero's welcome last week.

The clip went viral in no time and has garnered thousands of retweets and likes; it is a part of the cooperative’s "Mooch Nahi Toh Kuch Nahin" campaign and mentioned, “#Amul Mooch: To Abhinandan from Amul”.

In the opening sequence of the short video, a member of a royal family can be seen stroking his thick moustache. This scene cuts to show people hailing from different walks of life and varied socio-economic background sporting a moustache. The closing shot shows a little girl drinking a glass of Amul milk, which leaves the impression of a creamy milk moustache behind.

Apart from this, Amul had shared another of their signature ads depicting the Amul girl welcoming the Wing Commander back to India. The IAF officer was taken captive by Pakistan after his Mirage 2000 was shot down by troops of the neighbouring country.

After Amul tweeted the ad film, several men replied to the thread with pictures of their own mooch, while others spoke about how they wish to sport a thick, well-groomed moustache like that of the IAF fighter jet pilot.






First Published on Mar 4, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Amul ads

