1995 Amul ad caught in crossfire of Kangana-Urmila spat over 'soft porn star' remark

The Amul creative, that was released right after the film Rangeela had hit the big screen, showed the iconic Amul girl mimicking one of Urmila’s popular looks from the movie.
The recent spat between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar has brought back focus to a 1995 Amul creative, and one can vouch that the dairy giant is not enjoying it. Kangana had called Urmila a “soft porn star” in one of her interviews and the comment drew heavy criticism from all quarters.
The Rangeela actress found support from several Bollywood bigwigs soon after and thanked them for standing by her and slamming Kangana, but somehow, Amul got caught in the crossfire.
The 1995 Amul creative that was released right after the film Rangeela had hit the big screen showed the iconic Amul girl mimicking one of Urmila’s popular looks from the movie. The text read: “Not MASOOM anymore? (not innocent anymore)?”, punning on the title of the movie “Masoom”, in which she had starred as a child actor.
Disgusting! Not expected from @Amul_Coop at all...! #AmulShudApologise pic.twitter.com/2HOeeW1uFX
— Anagha Acharya - अनघा आचार्य (@AnaghaAcharya) September 18, 2020
If this ad is NOT MASOOM then there are a PLETHORA of @Amul_Coop ads that will come under fire for political 'correctness.'
Amul ads are based on national trends & events. @INCIndia knows this and yet still brings Amul ads in. It's just to create fake buzz & controversy.
Amul needs to be CANCELLED ASAP for joining the IT Cell in 1995. pic.twitter.com/u7YSLrdGab
— Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) September 18, 2020
This was a Famous Hoarding of Amul in 1995 when Rangeela released. Like in 1994, it was on Raveena with - Tu Cheez badi hai Maska Mast, 1993, it was on Madhuri with - Roti Ke Neeche Kya Hai?. This has nothing to do with any Current Controversy.