you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

1995 Amul ad caught in crossfire of Kangana-Urmila spat over 'soft porn star' remark

The Amul creative, that was released right after the film Rangeela had hit the big screen, showed the iconic Amul girl mimicking one of Urmila’s popular looks from the movie.

Moneycontrol News

The recent spat between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar has brought back focus to a 1995 Amul creative, and one can vouch that the dairy giant is not enjoying it. Kangana had called Urmila a “soft porn star” in one of her interviews and the comment drew heavy criticism from all quarters.

The Rangeela actress found support from several Bollywood bigwigs soon after and thanked them for standing by her and slamming Kangana, but somehow, Amul got caught in the crossfire.

The 1995 Amul creative that was released right after the film Rangeela had hit the big screen showed the iconic Amul girl mimicking one of Urmila’s popular looks from the movie. The text read: “Not MASOOM anymore? (not innocent anymore)?”, punning on the title of the movie “Masoom”, in which she had starred as a child actor.

Several Twitter users began sharing the ad tagging Amul’s official handle and calling out its “distasteful”, sexist content. Only much later did people realise it was released nearly three decades ago.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #Amul ads #bollywood movie #Kangana Ranaut #Urmila Matondkar

