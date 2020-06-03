Exit the dragon: Latest Amul ad supports ban on Chinese goods

Amul's latest creative take focuses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)" and the rising anti-Chinese sentiments.

The rhetoric against the purchase of Chinese goods has seen a rise in the past days with regard to both online and offline sales. Social media trends and hashtags have reportedly swayed consumer behaviour significantly too, with the calls for banning Chinese applications, goods, and services getting louder by the day.

Riding that sentiment and a general need to bolster the PM’s “Make in India” dream at a time when the novel coronavirus outbreak has hurt the Indian economy greatly, Amul came out with its latest creative “Exit the Dragon” on June 3.

In the latest advertisement, the Amul girl can be seen saving her country by fighting a dragon, behind which a logo of the Chinese video-sharing mobile application TikTok can also be seen. The creative also reiterates in bold letters that Amul is “Made In India”.

The dairy giant, which is known for its topical creatives on various socio-political issues, has come out with one that plays on the title of the famous Bruce Lee movie “Enter the Dragon”. Notably, China is often referred to as the “Dragon” or the “Land of the Dragons” due to the prominent presence of the mythical fire breathing creature in its mythology and folklore.

Rise in anti-Chinese sentiments gathered steam after yet another face-off between Indian and Chinese forces along the line of actual control in Ladakh apart from the controversy over the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many believe that the pandemic spiralled out of proportion because China allegedly delayed the release of information on the new disease on purpose.

What is your opinion on China? Take part in this poll

Educator Sonam Wangchuk -- the man who inspired Aamir Khan's character Rancho in the Bollywood film '3 Idiots' -- had earlier also appealed to all Indian citizens to boycott Chinese goods.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



