Amul, Britannia only Indian firms on top 100 most valuable food brands list

Nestle and Coca-Cola stay atop as the most valuable food and soft drink brands, respectively, according to the Brand Finance report.

Chaitanya Mallapur
August 23, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST

Amul and Britannia are the only two Indian companies to feature among the top 100 most valuable food brands in the world, according to the Brand Finance Food & Drink 2021 report released this month.

Amul ranked 15th and Britannia 54th in 2021, moving up three and 30 places respectively, compared to their 2020 positions. Britannia ranked third and Amul fourth among the top five strongest food brands in the world. The strength of brands is evaluated based on metrics such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

In terms of the most valuable dairy brands, Amul ranked at the fifth position valued at $3 billion. China-based Yili topped the list in this segment, followed by France-based Danone.

Nestle dominates the food segment as the world’s most ($19.4 billion) valuable and strongest brand. Yili ($9.6 billion) ranked second in the overall food ranking, followed by Danone ($8.2 billion), Kellogg’s ($6.7 billion) and Lay’s ($6.6 billion).

The total brand value of food and chocolate brands has declined by 4 percent and 3 percent in 2021 over the previous year. Dairy is the only subsector to protect itself from a brand value loss, having maintained its total brand value year on year, the report points out.

Lindt is the most valuable chocolate brand with a 21 percent increase in brand value to $3.1 billion in 2021. Hershey’s ranks second, followed by Kinder, Ferrero Rocher and Cadbury. “Cadbury’s is the only other chocolate brand to record a brand value increase this year, up 5 percent to $2.5 billion.”

Overall, the United States has the most 39 brands among the top 100 food brands valued at $79.6 billion, followed by Switzerland (10 brands; $33.1 billion) and China (10 brands; $29.5 billion).

Coca-Cola continues to hold its position as the world’s most valuable soft-drink brand, despite a 13 percent decline in its brand value at $33.2 billion in 2021.

Top-10-Most-Valuable-Soft-Drink-Brands-R

Coca-Cola is still the “most consumed” soda world over with 1.9 billion servings in over 200 countries each day, the report notes. Its competitor, Pepsi ($18.4 billion) ranks second, followed by Red Bull ($8 billion).

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted sectors and industries across the globe. “Soft drink brands are the most severely impacted, with the total value of the world’s top 25 most valuable soft drinks brands declining by 6 percent, from $114.8 billion in 2020 to $107.5 billion in 2021,” the report states.
Chaitanya Mallapur is a Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Amul #brands #Britannia #drinks #food
first published: Aug 23, 2021 08:30 pm

