Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale is offering discounts on everything from gaming laptops to components

The sale ends on December 22.
Amazon just kicked off its Grand Gaming Days sale with up to 50-percent discounts on laptops, monitors, components, and accessories. Amazon is also offering a No Cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer as well as a 10-percent discount on Bank of Baroda credit card up to Rs 1,000.
The best deals on gaming laptops come from Lenovo, Acer, Asus, MSI, and HP. Asus’ last-gen entry-level TUF series now starts as low as Rs 44,990. Lenovo’s latest Y540 series with 9th Gen Intel processing hardware and GTX 16 series graphics begins at Rs 66,990. Acer’s new Nitro 7 lineup with 9th Gen Intel CPUs and GTX 16 series GPUs are available starting from Rs 62,999. HP’s premium entry-level Omen series now starts at Rs 69,990.
Are you looking to build a desktop? AMD processors and graphics cards are available at discounted prices. Intel ‘s latest 9th Gen CPUs and Nvidia’s GTX 16 and RTX series GPUs are also available on sale.
Gaming monitors from Acer, LG, Asus, and other brands are also going on sale. LG’s new 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor currently starts at Rs 26,999, delivering a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and G-Sync compatibility. Several 1080p monitors with 144Hz refresh rates are also going on sale.
Amazon’s Grand Gaming sale is also seeing discounts on desktop cases, motherboards, routers, and other components. Gaming accessories including – Mouse, keyboards, headsets, gamepads, and mouse mats have all received price cuts.Our picks for some of the best gaming mice include the Logitech G502 (Rs 3,799), Razer DeathAdder Elite (Rs 3,499), HyperX HX (Rs 3,099). The Corsair K55 RGB keyboard is available at Rs 2,999, while the Logitech G413 (Rs 5,999) is our pick for best value mechanical keyboard. You can check out all the deals on Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days dedicated page.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.