From casual to enthusiast: These are the five best graphics for gamers

Spoiler Alert! There's something for every budget. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super | Best value-for-money ray-tracing graphics card | The Nvidia RTX 2060 Super is the best value-for-money graphics card that supports ray tracing. The card delivers a decent bump in performance over its non-Super predecessor, while still not hitting that over-expensive threshold. The RTX 2060 Super starts at Rs 33,000 and is recommended for gamers who want to experience the visual treat that is real-time ray tracing. Considering most future games will support ray tracing, the RTX 2060 Super is currently the best card you can buy without breaking the bank. 2/5 AMD RX 5700 XT | Best overall graphics card | The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT gets our vote for the best overall graphics card. The RX 5700 XT is a do-everything GPU. Starting at Rs 34,000, the RX 5700 XT delivers the best price-to-performance of every high-end graphics card. The RX 5700 XT offers performance on-par with the Nvidia 2070 Super for about 7K less. The only drawback of this card is that it doesn’t support real-time ray tracing. However, there are certain games in which the RX 5700 XT can beat out the RTX 2080, which costs over 20K more. 3/5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti |Best value-for-money graphics card | Starting at Rs 22,000, the GTX 1660 Ti is the best mid-range graphics card on the market right now. While it may not be as capable as the RTX 2060, it is an incredibly good value for money buy. This is one of the best cards for getting above 60 fps on 1440p resolution on very high or ultra settings. This GPU is designed to allow you to take advantage of higher frame rates required for E-sports titles, while still making the graphically intense AAA titles enjoyable. 4/5 AMD RX 570 | Best affordable graphics card | If you’re gaming on a budget and want to buy a graphics card under 15K, we’d recommend AMD’s RX 570, which starts at approximately Rs 12,000. If you are using a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 or 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, the RX 570 is the perfect card, capable of offering 60 fps and above in all games with the settings turned up too high. Despite the GTX 1650 being the newer card, AMD’s RX 570 with its massive price cut gets our vote for best entry-level GPU. 5/5 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | Best high-performance graphics card | Although the Nvidia RTX 2080Ti isn’t the best gaming GPU on the market, – that honour would go to the Titan RTX – it is arguably the best value high-performance card. Especially when you consider the price of the Titan, which is nearly double that of the RTX 2080Ti. But even at half the cost of the Titan RTX, the 2080 is still a costly card, starting at Rs 85,000. If you’re going to buy a GPU as expensive as the RTX 2080, you’ll want to pair it with a top-of-the-line CPU and a monitor that features a higher resolution and refresh rate to take full advantage of those graphics. First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:25 pm