From casual to enthusiast: These are the five best graphics for gamers

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | Best high-performance graphics card | Although the Nvidia RTX 2080Ti isn’t the best gaming GPU on the market, – that honour would go to the Titan RTX – it is arguably the best value high-performance card. Especially when you consider the price of the Titan, which is nearly double that of the RTX 2080Ti. But even at half the cost of the Titan RTX, the 2080 is still a costly card, starting at Rs 85,000. If you’re going to buy a GPU as expensive as the RTX 2080, you’ll want to pair it with a top-of-the-line CPU and a monitor that features a higher resolution and refresh rate to take full advantage of those graphics.