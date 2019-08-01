From over-the-top to affordable: We've narrowed down the best gaming laptops for every budget

Best E-sports Gaming Laptop | MSI GL63 8SD | Rs 95,990 | It is close to impossible to keep the MSI GL63 8SD out of any gaming laptop list. While there are several similarly configured laptops on the market, none of them costs under a lakh. For professional E-sports gamers, the MSI GL63 is an absolute price-to-performance dream. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The specs on this mobile gaming machine will allow you to get the best out of the 120Hz IPS panel. The GL63 8SD won’t just let you run E-sports games at over 100 fps but will also let you enjoy some of the AAA titles at 60fps or below.