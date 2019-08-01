From over-the-top to affordable: We've narrowed down the best gaming laptops for every budget

Five gaming laptops for every budget. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Best Entry-Level Gaming Laptop | Asus TUF FX505DT | Rs 62,600 | While you can buy an entry-level gaming laptop for under Rs 55,000 in India, none of them would compare to the value proposition the Asus TUF FX505DT delivers. The combination of the AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card will provide enough juice to run E-sports titles like DOTA 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and Fortnite well above the average 60 fps on high settings. You’ll also be able to launch newer titles like Apex Legends and PUBG on high settings and get above 50 fps. The FX505DT also gets a 120Hz display, which lets you take full advantage of the GPU on older titles. 2/5 Best E-sports Gaming Laptop | MSI GL63 8SD | Rs 95,990 | It is close to impossible to keep the MSI GL63 8SD out of any gaming laptop list. While there are several similarly configured laptops on the market, none of them costs under a lakh. For professional E-sports gamers, the MSI GL63 is an absolute price-to-performance dream. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The specs on this mobile gaming machine will allow you to get the best out of the 120Hz IPS panel. The GL63 8SD won’t just let you run E-sports games at over 100 fps but will also let you enjoy some of the AAA titles at 60fps or below. 3/5 Best Entry-Level RTX Laptop | Asus ROG Strix Scar III | Rs 1,54,905 | The Asus ROG Strix Scar III is the best option if you’re looking to play AAA titles and try out ray tracing. The successor to the Strix Scar II is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. The Scar III also packs a 144Hz display to fully utilise that mobile RTX 2060. It also gets an improved cooling system, which keeps heat and thermal throttling down to a minimum. The Strix Scar III doesn’t just perform well under pressure, but look good doing it with an RGB keyboard, logo and three-way light strip. 4/5 Best Enthusiast Gaming Laptop | HP Omen X 2S | Rs 2,04,990 | The HP Omen X 2S is easily one of the best “value-for-money” enthusiast gaming laptops available. The Omen X is a mobile powerhouse with an Intel Core i9-9750H CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 mobile GPU; this isn’t a Max-Q variant. While the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD also contribute to overall performance, the most significant uplift comes from the improved cooling system. The HP utilises liquid metal thermal material on the CPU, which is more effective than regular thermal paste and offers a marginal increase in performance on CPU intensive titles. The Omen X 2S also incorporates a second display above the keyboard that can be used for streaming or duplicating a part of the screen like a mini-map. 5/5 Best Over-the-top Gaming Laptop | Alienware Area 51m | Rs 3,50,000 | The Alienware Area-51m is an over-the-top gaming machine. The two power bricks and laptop weigh in at little under 8 pounds, making it more of a desktop replacement than a laptop. At 3.5 lakhs the Area 51m is an over-powered behemoth that won’t struggle with any title. Check out all the details about Area 51m here. First Published on Aug 1, 2019 04:39 pm