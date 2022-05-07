English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Amazon driver leaves touching message for girl battling cancer. Jeff Bezos reacts

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave a shout-out to an employee who went viral for a small act of kindness that touched one Florida family in a big way.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
    Jeff Bezos shared a shout-out for Asani Anderson (Image credit: TeamAubreyHope/Facebook, AFP)

    Jeff Bezos shared a shout-out for Asani Anderson (Image credit: TeamAubreyHope/Facebook, AFP)


    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave a shout-out to an employee who went viral for a small act of kindness that touched one Florida family in a big way.

    Asani Anderson, an Amazon driver, was dropping off packages for the Hutson family in Lakeland, Florida, when he left a special message in chalk for their eight-year-old daughter who is battling cancer. Aubrey Hope Hutson was diagnosed with stage IV cancer last year, and Anderson has since dropped off several packages from her Amazon wishlist at her home, Patch.com reported.

    On Wednesday, Anderson also left a special message for the eight-year-old girl while dropping off packages.

    "Amazon is praying 4 Aubrey luv you!" the message read.

    Aubrey’s mom Lindsey Hutson says she was left in tears when she found the message. She posted security footage of Anderson writing the message on Facebook, where it has racked up thousands of views.

    Close

    Related stories

    “I yelled thank you, and he said I’m not amazing Aubrey is amazing,” Lindsey Hutson told WFLA. “There’s nothing glamorous about it, but when this happens and when people reach out on social media it’s making it so much easier.”

    Asani Anderson also received a shout-out from Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. “Kindness makes our world better. Asani Anderson embodies it,” Bezos wrote on Instagram Stories. He added a message for Aubrey: “Sending love and prayers to Aubrey.”

    Aubrey was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects soft tissues, last year. Her mother says that the eight-year-old is a trooper who refuses to let the diagnosis weigh her down.

    "She's amazing. She just finished her 77th hard chemo and has radiation rounds 34-44 coming up next week and 6 months of maintenance," Lindsey said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #cancer #Florida #Jeff Bezos
    first published: May 7, 2022 03:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.