Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sale begins on Oct 24; here are the best deals

After setting the online marketplace on fire with its flagship sale two weeks back, India's largest e-tailers Amazon and Flipkart are returning with a second round of festive sale this Diwali. While Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will go live on October 24 and end on October 28, Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days will start on October 24 and last till October 27.

During the sale, both the electronic commerce giants will try to out-sell each other and provide offers and discounts on products ranging from smartphones, televisions, electronics and household accessories, fashion products, home and furniture products, among others.

Deals and offers on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival

Best deals on smartphones

Recently-launched Honor 8X (4GB RAM/64GB) will be available for Rs 14,999 (original price Rs 17,999). Mid-range gaming smartphone Honor Play can be bought at Rs 17,999 (original price Rs 21,999) and Honor 7C for Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 will come at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 (original price Rs 17,499), Redmi Y2 will be available at Rs 10,999 (original price Rs 13,499), Redmi 6 Pro can be bought at Rs 10,999 (original price of Rs. 11,499).

Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs 23,990 (original price at Rs 41,900).

Amazon is offering a prebooking offer on the upcoming smartphone OnePlus 6T. One can prebook the device for Rs 1,000 and get gifts worth Rs 2,000.

Vivo’s V9 Pro will be priced at Rs. 17,990, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990.

Best deals on electronics

Apart from smartphones, Amazon is bringing attractive offers on a range of electronic products such as a Western Digital 3TB portable hard drive (available at Rs 6,299, down from the original price of Rs. 9,290, Fuji Instax 8 instant camera can be bought at Rs 2,700 (original price of Rs. 5,590), Epson L360 ink tank printer will be available at Rs. 8,999 (original price of Rs. 11,399), Boat BassHeads 225 earphones will go on sale at a price of Rs 499 (originally priced at Rs 999). Also, Apple Watch Series 3 42mm will come at a price of Rs 30,000 during the sale.

Additionally, Amazon is also providing offers on household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, LED televisions and more listed on a dedicated sale page hosted here.

As part of the sale, customers can buy products on Amazon at no cost EMI on leading debit/credit cards, cash back of Rs 250 on making purchases using Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay balance.

Deals and offers on Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days

Best deals on smartphones

Vivo V9 (4GB/64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 15,990, a huge discount of Rs 8,000 (original price of Rs 23,990).

Dual camera phone Realme C1 (2GB/16GB) will come at Rs 6,999 a discount of Rs 2,000 (original price of Rs 8,990).

Oppo F9 (4GB/64GB) will sell at Rs 18,990 (originally priced Rs 21,990). Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB/32GB) will come at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 (originally priced at Rs 10,999).

Best deals on electronics

Flipkart is offering discounts on electronics products such as headphones and speakers (up to 75 percent discount), televisions and home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines at up to 70 percent off, fashion accessories such as women’s clothing (50-80 percent off), men’s accessories, clothing and footwear (up to 80 percent off).

Photography lovers will receive a discount of up to Rs 15,000 discount on DSLR cameras belong to brands such as Canon, Nikon and Sony.

During the sale, home and furniture products will come at a discount of up to 80 percent along wither no cost EMI options. Additionally, Flipkart will also offer discounts on its own brand of products including appliances, electronics, baby care and grocery of up to 70 percent.

While the sale will commence on October 24 for regular users, Flipkart will throw open the sale window for Flipkart Plus members earlier starting at 9:00 pm on October 23.

As part of the sale, Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank for payment offers using the bank’s debit and credit cards, no cost EMI debit cards from leading banks, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, and cash back on payments made via PhonePe.