Amazon CEO tells remote employees ‘it’s probably not going to work out for you’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, 55, wants employees to return to office.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has warned remote workers defying his three-days-in-office diktat that their time with the company may be limited. “It’s probably not going to work out for you,” – this is what Jassy told employees during a meeting earlier this month, according to a report in Insider.

The Amazon CEO was reportedly displeased about some employees not taking his return-to-office order seriously. Amazon had asked employees to work out of office for at least three days a week starting in May. Thousands of workers had staged a walkout to protest the decision.

During the meeting earlier this month, Jassy reportedly refused to share data to support his return-to-office mandate. Instead, he said it was a “judgment” call and told employees who were unwilling to give up remote work were welcome to look for employment elsewhere.

“It’s past the time to disagree and commit,” he said. “And if you can’t disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it’s probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it’s not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so,” Jassy said.

In July, Amazon confirmed that some employees were asked to relocate in order to comply with its return-to-office policy. Employees who refused to relocate near the main office of their team were asked to leave the company through voluntary resignation or look for a new job internally. The company has also started warning employees about their attendance in office, according to the Insider report.