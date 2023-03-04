Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being probed for 'tax the rich' dress at Met Gala

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress to the Met Gala with "tax the rich" painted on its back with red.

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's headline-making dress at the 2021 Met Gala has invited an investigation from the US House ethics panel, that believes the outfit and other accessories she used for the event were "impermissible gifts".

Ocasio-Cortez had made a strong statement at the gala, wearing a white dress with "tax the rich" printed on the back in red.

"The medium is the message," she had said. "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich."

Her appearance at the Met Gala -- an exclusive event for the world's rich and famous -- had divided opinions online. Months later, House Ethics Committee announced it was probing the Congresswoman, though it did not provide a reason.

AOC defends 'tax the rich' dress worn at Met Gala 2021, says 'medium is the message'

Now, a recent report has revealed that Ocasio-Cortez may have violated congressional conduct rules by accepting "impermissible" gifts.

The ethics panel report detailed how in addition to a dress, handbag, shoes and hair and make-up services, Ocasio-Cortez was provided transportation from her home in New York to the luxury hotel Carlyle -- where Met Gala guests stay.

On the day of the gala, she was given a room to get ready. Her commute from the hotel to the Met Gala venue was also arranged.

The panel said Ocasio-Cortez did not pay for the services worth thousands of dollars until she was contacted about the probe.

"While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have now paid for the rental value of the attire she wore to the Met Gala and for the goods and services she and her partner received in connection with this September 2021 event, payment for these goods and services did not occur until after the OCE contacted her in connection with this review," the report said.

Ocasio-Cortez has told investigators she didn't know that those expenses had gone unpaid and a staffer was supposed to take care of them.

"I just never, ever, ever would have allowed that to happen knowing what I have learned," she was quoted as saying by Fox News. "And it is just a deeply regrettable situation. I feel terrible for especially the small businesses that were impacted."